TikTok Announces New Quarterly Safety Update, in Line With EU Requirements

Published Sept. 7, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

In line with the new EU Digital Services Act (DSA), TikTok has announced that it will begin providing regular reports on its latest steps to improve user safety, aligning with enhanced DSA requirements, while also providing more insight to users.

TikTok’s new, quarterly EU Safety Report will include a summary of all the steps that the app has taken over the preceding three months to address safety concerns, which could be a handy way to keep up with the latest TikTok tools, and its evolving areas of focus.

As part of the DSA, large digital platforms need to enhance their reporting and transparency, which will ensure that they’re doing all that they can to protect their audience. TikTok’s Safety Report is a part of its expanded efforts, and it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of updates it includes in the overview as it continues to develop.

The first TikTok EU Safety Report is below, while you can access the original report here.

TikTok Safety Report
TikTok

