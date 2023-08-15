TikTok Announces New Webinar Series for Black Business Month

As part of Black Business Month 2023, TikTok has announced a new two-part webinar series, which is designed to showcase some of the most innovative and successful Black-owned businesses in the app, and provide inspiration to all business owners on how to make the most of TikTok to broaden their reach and resonance.

Held over the next two weeks, the webinars will include a range of speakers from Black-owned brands, who’ll discuss how to get the most out of TikTok, and what they’ve learned from using the app.

As you can see from this guest list, there’ll also be direct input from TikTok’s training and sales teams, which could make this a great opportunity to hear direct from those working on the app, and get a better understanding of how to implement key best practices to increase your presence in the app.

You can register for both webinars here, with a single sign-up giving you access to both sessions, which are being held this Wednesday and the following Wednesday, at 2pm ET.

And there’s also this:

“All attendees will enjoy an exclusive discount on the Lark Enterprise plan and dedicated onboarding support.”

What the heck is Lark?

“Lark is part of the Bytedance family of products, which includes TikTok, that helps businesses achieve greater business impact. Lark is an all-in-one communications and collaboration tool that can help cut your software costs by up to 80% and simplify your day-to-day tasks. With Lark you can manage your workflows, customers, and people in one place.”

So it’s Bytedance’s own business management tool, which likely has more direct integration with TikTok, CapCut, Lemon8, and its other apps.

I haven’t used it, so I can’t say anything for it, but it’s interesting to see how ByteDance is working to branch into new areas, by using the popularity of TikTok as a springboard for expanded opportunities.