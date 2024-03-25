TikTok Announces New ‘Youth Council’ to Improve its Safety Measures

TikTok is adding another element to reassure parents of teens who use the app, with the establishment of a new Youth Council who’ll share the young user perspective on the key issues and concerns direct with TikTok management.

TikTok has come under scrutiny in several regions over the danger that it poses to youngsters, and the content that it exposes them to. Which is one of several reasons why lobbying groups have called for the app to be banned (and why it has been banned in some markets), but TikTok wants to also ensure that it’s listening to teens themselves when making its decisions.

Which is where the Youth Council comes in.

As explained by TikTok:

“The Youth Council was created is comprised of 15 teens aged between 15 and 18 representing a range of communities and countries including the US, UK, Brazil, Indonesia, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Morocco. The Youth Council’s priorities for 2024 include a focus on teen well-being and inclusion to help ensure TikTok continues to be a safe and accessible space for young people to show up as who they are.”

That, ideally, will enable more representative feedback and insight, which will then better inform TikTok’s product and content decisions.

At the same time, TikTok has also released new research, conducted with YouGov, which includes insights from over 12k teens globally, providing more data on how they’re approaching these same concerns.

“YouGov in partnership with ConnectSafely, looked to better understand how families have conversations about online safety. It found that the majority talk at least weekly about teens' use of online services. However, the survey uncovered that just over two fifths (43%) of US teens acknowledge that they avoid certain conversations about the online world, and topics such as bullying and body image were some of the most uncomfortable for both teens and their parents.”

Which are key areas of concern that, ideally, this new Youth Council can tackle, in providing more context to help parents and teens to address areas of potential harm, in a more cooperative and constructive manner.

Indeed, in response to the first meeting of the Youth Council, TikTok is already planning new education initiatives that focus on misinformation, AI-generated content, and more.

It’s a good program, which TikTok will also be looking to use as a demonstration of its willingness to invest in having a more positive impact.

I mean, that won’t help it in the current ban talks, as those are more focused on its links to the CCP. But in combination, TikTok’s broader community efforts may help to alleviate concerns around the app.