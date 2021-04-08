TikTok Launches New 'Wellness Hub' to Encourage Positive Behaviors and Provide Support for Users

TikTok has launched a new 'Wellness Hub' to connect users to tips and resources on physical and mental health content within the app.

Our TikTok #WellnessHub has arrived ???? Head on over to find inspiration, connect with creators, and discover real tips for better living: https://t.co/hN8aWNckqV pic.twitter.com/OgmyjjZPnh — TikTok (@tiktok_us) April 8, 2021

As you can see in this example, the new Wellness Hub, accessible within the app, provides connection to tips and resources in four dedicated categories - 'Food and Nutrition', 'Fitness', 'Life Advice' and 'Mindfulness'.

Tap through on any specific topic and you'll be able to access advice and guides on that topic, and connect with relevant TikTok influencers on the subject.

The topics cover key areas of interest among TikTok users, while the hub also showcases brand partners and professional resources on each, for further guidance.

It's the latest in TikTok's broader efforts to provide a more positive and beneficial atmosphere for users, with several mental and physical health resources now available within the app.

Last October, TikTok launched its new 'network of wellbeing heroes' to provide mental health and wellbeing advice, while it's also added resources to assist users who are battling eating disorders and other mental health concerns.

The Wellness Hub incorporates all of these resources into one central tool, while also providing more tools to connect users to relevant help and advice.

The Hub is now active within the app.