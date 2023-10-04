TikTok Partners with MVVO on Competition to Showcase Creative Clips in Times Square

Wanna’ get your TikTok clip shown in Times Square?

TikTok has announced a new initiative, in partnership with MVVO Art, which will enable ad creatives to submit their work to be part of MVVO’s 2023 Ad Art Show, and have it displayed in MVVO’s showcase.

Which, among other places, will be presented on a billboard in Times Square. So if you’ve ever wanted to have your work shown in one the most iconic locations on earth, this is your chance.

MVVO’s Ad Art Show seeks to celebrate artists who got their start in advertising, essentially recognizing the connection between great ads and traditional art forms. As such, the competition is more about recognizing the art itself, as opposed to ads in particular, but entrants do have to have some background in working in the ad industry.

So how can you enter?

Creatives looking to be considered for the art show need to submit a TikTok clip of 60-seconds or less.

“Share with the world the what, how, and why of the art you create to be considered for the TikTok ART/AD ART SHOW Award. Submissions will be judged by TikTok in collaboration with MvVO ART.”

Applications close on October 6th (this week), and you can learn more, and submit, at this link.

It could be a big opportunity, providing a pathway to present your art to the world.