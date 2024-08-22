TikTok Publishes 2024 Holiday Marketing Guide

TikTok has published the latest version of its holiday shopping guide, which includes a heap of stats and insights to help you plan your holiday marketing campaigns.

TikTok’s 16-Page “Holidays For You” guide is formatted more like an infographic, with a range of data points squeezed onto each page.

As you can see, the format is fairly tight, so while it is only 16 pages, the insights included are extensive.

This first part of the guide looks at key hashtags and content trends around the holidays, and how TikTok users are planning to shop, and engage with the event.

There are also notes on user purchase activity and engagement in specific shopping categories.

TikTok also includes notes on engagement trends, and how brands can tap into different types of behaviors and interests.

There are also specific campaign tips and timelines to assist in your planning.

And notes on content planning:

It’s a good guide, with a heap of info, and if you are planning to utilize TikTok for your holiday marketing, it’s definitely worth a look.

You can download “TikTok’s Holidays For You” playbook here.