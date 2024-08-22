 Skip to main content
TikTok Publishes 2024 Holiday Marketing Guide

Published Aug. 22, 2024
TikTok has published the latest version of its holiday shopping guide, which includes a heap of stats and insights to help you plan your holiday marketing campaigns.

TikTok’s 16-Page “Holidays For You” guide is formatted more like an infographic, with a range of data points squeezed onto each page.

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2024

As you can see, the format is fairly tight, so while it is only 16 pages, the insights included are extensive.

This first part of the guide looks at key hashtags and content trends around the holidays, and how TikTok users are planning to shop, and engage with the event.

There are also notes on user purchase activity and engagement in specific shopping categories.

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2024

TikTok also includes notes on engagement trends, and how brands can tap into different types of behaviors and interests.

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2024

There are also specific campaign tips and timelines to assist in your planning.

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2024

And notes on content planning:

TikTok Holiday Marketing Guide 2024

It’s a good guide, with a heap of info, and if you are planning to utilize TikTok for your holiday marketing, it’s definitely worth a look.

You can download “TikTok’s Holidays For You” playbook here.

