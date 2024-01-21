TikTok Publishes New Guide on Effective Ad Bidding Strategies

TikTok has published a new guide on how to optimize your ad campaigns, and specifically your ad bidding strategy, in order to maximize your promotional performance in the app.

The 13-page guide includes helpful pointers on bidding options and strategic approaches, including a range of case study examples, data-backed notes, and more.

You can download the full guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

First off, the guide provides an overview of how to approach your ad process, and the different bidding options available within TikTok’s system.

The guide also includes pointers on how to structure your ad account, in order to maximize performance, which provides some key guidance on common best practices.

There are also tips on how and when to update your campaigns, in order to avoid audience fatigue, and the shifts that can occur within the learning phase, while there are also pointers on bidding strategies and when they’re most effective.

There are some good notes in here, particularly in relation to targeting and the most effective campaign structures.

If you’re looking to make TikTok ads a bigger focus this year, it’s worth checking out, even if you’re confident that you have a good handle on your approach. Because there are always some interesting tips to consider in these official guides. And maybe, they could change your thinking, and help improve your performance.

You can download TikTok’s full “Web Auction Best Practices Guide” here.