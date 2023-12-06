TikTok Shares Key Tips for Advertisers in ‘What’s Next’ Trend Report

Looking to tap into TikTok for your marketing in 2023?

This will help. Today, TikTok has published its annual “What’s Next” prediction report, which provides insights into key trends of note for marketers, based on platform usage behaviors, user surveys, and internal research.

You can download the full, 41-page “What’s Next” report here (with email sign-up), but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

TikTok’s 2024 prediction report highlights three overarching key trends that the TikTok team has identified as key pillars for brand engagement.

Those three trends are:

Curiosity peaked – TikTok helps users discover new trends and topics of interest

Storytelling unhinged – TikTok has introduced new forms of storytelling

Bridging the trust gap – Brands can establish trust with their audience through TikTok clips

For each of these trends, TikTok has provided an in-depth overview:

As well as specific notes on how marketers can tap into these behaviors:

There are also examples of how brands have actioned each trend, and incorporated it into their app strategy:

Along with tips on which ad solutions work best for each trend:

There are also specific engagement stats for each, underlining the broader reach of specific trends:

There are also case studies, summaries, and more.

It’s an interesting overview of some key evolving usage trends in the app, which could help to guide your marketing, by seeing how each different behavioral shift aligns with brand messaging.

And that may well be the spark that you need to contextualize your TikTok marketing approach. The guide doesn’t provide all the answers of course, but the range of examples and explainers does give some direction as to how you can consider each topic, and where it may fit.

If you’re looking to build your presence on TikTok, it’s worth a read, even if you may have to sign-up for some promo emails as a result.

You can check out TikTok’s “What’s Next 2024” trend report here.