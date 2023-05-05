Twitter Shares Insights into Video Consumption Behaviors in Australia [Infographic]

Twitter has shared some new insights into how Australian users engage with video content in the app, based on analysis of key usage trends and shifts.

As explained by Twitter:

“Twitter is a video powerhouse with over 3.5 billion video views on Twitter each day. [And] with innovations like the immersive video viewer, which lets people consume even more video on Twitter, time spent on video on Twitter is on the rise: video accounts for 72% of all user sessions globally with a +19% YoY growth in video user active minutes.”

For Australian users specifically, Twitter says that almost half of its users in AUS say that the platform is one of their primary sources of online video.

And maybe the most important note:

“Eight out of ten of Australian users say their Twitter usage surges while enjoying their favorite TV shows”

Twitter has long been a critical second-screen companion, which could provide significant opportunity to align your reach with high-rating TV programs.

To provide more insight, Twitter has collected its Australian video consumption research into the below infographic display, covering all the key findings from the analysis.

And while it is AUS-specific, there’s likely some valuable pointers for all marketers to consider here.

You can read more Twitter video insights and tips here.