WhatsApp Adds Account Switching In-App

WhatsApp has announced a relatively small, but much-requested update, with users now able to switch between alternative WhatsApp accounts in the app, without having to log out/log back in every time.

As per WhatsApp:

“Today, we’re introducing the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time. Helpful for switching between accounts – such as your work and personal – now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones or worry about messaging from the wrong place.”

Yeah, it’s not a major revolution, but it is an annoyance for many users.

Many professionals now have to carry two phones, in order to keep their work and personal dealings separate. And while the update won’t totally alleviate this as an issue, having the capacity to easily switch between accounts, as you can on Facebook and Instagram, is a good, functional update, that will make things a little easier for many.

Though it’s also a little more complicated than your regular account switching options.

“To set up a second account, you will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM. Simply open your WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to your name, and click “Add account”. You can control your privacy and notification settings on each account.”

So a few more steps, which will likely impede take-up. But it could help many users in their process, by making it easier to manage your various WhatsApp profiles on a single device.