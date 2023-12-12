 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

WhatsApp Rolls Out Pinned Chats to Maintain Focus on Key Discussion Elements

Published Dec. 12, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

WhatsApp’s rolling out a new option that will enable you to pin a message or message element within a chat, which will provide a simple way to prioritize certain discussions or reminders within your WhatsApp stream.

As you can see in this example, now, when you pin a chat in your WhatsApp stream, it’ll remain listed at the top of the chat window as members scroll, making it easy to refer back to and interact with.

You can pin a chat for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days, while you can also pin polls, images, emojis, etc.

It could be a handy way to keep members focused on key events, times, interactions, etc.

A sporting group could pin their upcoming game time, for example, a work group might have a pending project date. There’s a range of ways in which it could be useful to have a persistent reminder at the top of the chat.

Pinned chats are available in both one-on-one chats and groups, with group admins able to choose whether all members can pin a chat, or only admins.

To pin a chat, users will be able to long-press on a conversation element, then select “Pin” from the menu.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
SugarDaddyMeet Reveals a 67% Increase in New Members During Black Friday Week
From SugarDaddyMeet
November 28, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell