WhatsApp Will Now Enable Users to Add Any Emoji They Like as a Reaction

Published July 11, 2022
In case you were looking for more ways to respond to messages in your WhatsApp threads…

Yes, WhatsApp has expanded its Reactions offering, with users now able to select any emoji that they like as a Reaction option within their chat threads.

WhatsApp initially launched Reactions within group chats back in May, and has been gradually expanding access to the option ever since. And while it may feel like a copy of other apps, Reactions have become a habitual response option for many, which means that, really, it’s in WhatsApp’s best interest to lean into such behavior within its engagement options.

WhatsApp custom Reactions

The new process will enable users to add additional Reactions by tapping on the ‘+’ button at the end of the Reactions display. From there, you’ll be able to add any emoji you wish as a response.

It’s a relatively small update, but as noted, with Reactions becoming a more habitual and instinctive response option for many, the expanded capacity will facilitate more engagement options within the app.

And it could also open up new considerations for brand interactions, to make them a little more interesting. You could ask customers to respond to you with different types of emoji within your outreach to prompt a different response, or use emojis in creative ways.

The update is rolling out from today to all WhatsApp users.

