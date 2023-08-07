X is Adding a New Option to Sort User Posts Based on Engagement

X is close to launching a new feature that will enable you to sort a users’ posts on their profile, so you can find their top-performing updates, based on likes, replies, etc.

As you can see in this example, posted by X designer Andrea Conway, you’ll soon have a new option to sort a profile’s posts by:

Most recent

Most Liked

Most engaged with

X could look to add more qualifiers to this listing over time, providing another way to find each users’ best-performing posts, and get a better sense of what they share in the app.

Which could be valuable for those looking to attract more paying subscribers in the app. X also recently added a new ‘Highlights’ tab, where users can showcase their best posts, with the idea being that by showing off what they do best, that could help to spark more interest from prospective subscribers, who may then opt to pay for their future observations and updates.

As of right now, the Highlights tab is only available to X Blue (soon to be X Premium) subscribers, but according to Watchful, the Highlights tab will soon also be made available to all users in the app, giving more users the opportunity to showcase their top posts.

Maybe, by giving more profile visitors your highlights, that will help to boost connection in the app, though previous research has shown that very few users actually visit user profiles, so it might not be a huge boost in this respect.

But it’s another way to get the most engaging content in front of more people, which could help to improve overall activity.

There’s no launch date for either of these updates, but they both appear to be coming very soon.