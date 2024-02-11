X Preview New Bookmark Alerts In-Stream

X is testing out some new in-feed prompts for your bookmarked posts, which will show up at regular intervals to remind you of the content that you’ve previously tagged in the app.

As you can see in this example, posted by X designer Andrea Conway, the new prompts will be displayed between your regular feed posts, which could be a handy way to keep you aware of things of note, while it could also help to increase engagement in the app.

Bookmarks have become a bigger focus under Elon Musk, who apparently only discovered that the function even exists early last year. Since then, Elon and Co. have implemented various changes to make bookmarks a bigger UI focus, including a bookmark counter on posts, while X also now counts bookmarks as “quiet likes”, giving them extra reach as a result of the user tags.

And that does seem to have had some impact.

Back in November, X CEO Linda Yaccarino reported that X users are now bookmarking posts over 65 million times per day, up 30% on previous activity.

With this in mind, facilitating more discovery, and reminders for those finds, within the app makes sense, and could prove to be a handy, valuable new element.

There’s no official word on when this new update will be launched, but X says that it’s coming “very soon”.