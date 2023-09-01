X Previews Coming Job Ads Improvements, Including Improved Discovery and Job Recommendations

X’s new job listings are seeing good response, with “hundreds” of companies reportedly now listing open roles on their X profile, just two months after the option was first launched.

And now, X is looking to add more job functionality into the app, including job recommendations, new ways to share job listings, a centralized job discovery element, and more.

First off, today, X has shared some new concept images of job sharing options that’ll be coming soon to the app.

As you can see in these examples, X will soon enable auto-populated job display listings within DMs, posts, and in communities, whenever you share an X job ad URL.

That could facilitate further amplification of roles within the app, with the option to share in DMs and communities of particular note.

DMs are seeing increased usage over time, in all apps, as people move away from public posting, while sharing jobs into dedicated communities could help to highlight roles to more engaged users, based on their interests. It could be a good way to boost engagement with X’s job tools, and awareness of such, which could also help to get more businesses using the option.

Though organizations do have to pay $US1,000 per month to access job listings. So there’s also that.

In addition to this, X recently flagged that it’ll soon be rolling out job recommendations to users based on the communities they engage with, the company profiles they visit, jobs they click on, etc.

This week, X updated its Privacy Policy to cater for this, with a specific note that:

“We may collect and use your personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising.”

So X is prepping for this next stage, though nothing official has been announced on this front as yet.

Finally, X is also looking to add a centralized listing of advertised jobs in the app, along with new search functions for jobs specifically.

That could make it much more LinkedIn-like with its job listing, though Elon’s hoping that it doesn’t go “full LinkedIn”.

But please don’t be super cringe like LinkedIn



Ugh … I can barely even type the word — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Job listings on X makes a lot of sense, considering the amount of people who make professional connections in the app, and look to engage in business conversation and communities via X. Many people use the platform as a means to build their personal brand, and in this sense, evaluating a user based on their industry engagement and thoughts, as posted to X, does make some sense.

And many businesses claim to have already hired people via X engagement, so it could be that this is a logical and beneficial element for many brands and users.

And as Elon looks to build upon his “everything app” vision, it’s another facet to consider, which could grow over time, and help to boost X’s value as a business tool.