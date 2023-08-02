X Renames TweetDeck ‘XPro’ Ahead of Paywalling the Platform

If you’re still using TweetDeck, you’re actually not, with the platform now renamed XPro as part of the broader rebrand at the app.

The content management tool, which is about to become an XBlue exclusive, recently got an upgrade, with the X team adding various elements of the TweetDeck Preview, which was initially previewed in July 2021, into the main app.

Those upgrades include:

An updated tweet composer which includes all tweet functionality, including GIFs, polls, etc, all in tweets that can be scheduled

Improved Advanced search filters

The option to sort your TweetDeck columns into ‘Top Tweets’ or ‘Latest Tweets’

Video Docking, so you can watch a video while performing other functions

But along with those announcements came the news that XPro would become an XBlue exclusive in 30 days, which means that from this week, XPro will be a paid-only function, though the company is also planning to add in new elements that will make it a more worthwhile investment for business users and creators.

Which could be a viable pathway to driving more subscription revenue for the app.

As I’ve noted previously, there’s a wide range of third-party X/Twitter management tools that offer better functionality than XPro and the available analytics options within the app. Or maybe I should say ‘there was’, as some of them have been forced to shutter due to X’s higher API price tiers.

But there’s a heap of functionality that X could add. Profile data comparisons, post sentiment analysis, profile bio insights, active times. There’s a range of tools that already give you access to this, and if X could incorporate the same functions natively, and with data direct from its servers, using the full firehose of X posts, that could well be worth the money to invest in XPro access for many users.

It remains to be seen what the coming additions for the platform will be, but there is opportunity here, which could give X’s subscription initiatives a big push.