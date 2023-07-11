YouTube Adds Video Title Suggestions, Expands User Surveys to Address Systematic Bias

Having trouble coming up with good titles for your YouTube clips?

This will help – YouTube’s rolling out a new, AI-powered tool that will suggest video titles for you, based on the video transcript and description.

As you can see in this example, the new title suggestions will appear below the title field in the upload flow within YouTube Studio. That could make it easier to come up with more effective titles to draw viewers in, with the system also incorporating signals from across the app relating to more effective video title approaches.

YouTube says that the suggested titles will be available within a few hours after initial video upload, as the system needs to assess the available info from your content.

Suggested titles are optional, and creators will still be able to go with whatever name they see fit - but it could help to, at the least, guide your thinking on the best options.

YouTube’s added a range of assistive tools of late, including video thumbnail A/B testing, providing a similar means to improve your content performance. This new process is the first generative suggestion element within the YouTube process, and it could be the beginning of a new shift towards more advanced system-recommended options to maximize your clips.

On another front, YouTube’s also expanding its voluntary creator survey on gender identity, race, and ethnicity to creators in the UK, in order to ensure that its systems are operating in the most equitable manner.

YouTube launched its creator survey in the US back in 2020, as a means to gather more insight into how its processes are serving each user segment. That insight has obviously had some impact on re-shaping its approach, as it’s now looking to expand the program to more regions.

As explained by YouTube:

“We want to make sure our systems do not reflect unintentional bias, and make sure we offer equal opportunities to any creator or artist community. Our existing process is limited, because we only have information about content, not identifying information about the creators themselves. To better evaluate concerns from specific creator communities - for example concerns that our monetization systems are working differently for different creators - we need to have data about which videos come from which communities.”

The information is, as noted, voluntary, but it could help YouTube to improve representation within its processes, and eliminate potential bias based on different factors. As such, it could be worth volunteering these insights, as a means to facilitate important policy change.

YouTube says that UK-based creators will be able to participate in the survey via YouTube Studio, by going to ‘Settings’, then ‘Create your Demographics’. The option will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

You can read more information about the survey here.