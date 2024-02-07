YouTube Announces New Programming for Black History Month

YouTube has announced a new slate of programming for Black History Month, which aims to celebrate and showcase influential Black creators, and their impact on the platform.

The main focus of YouTube’s Black History Month activation will be its community spotlight series, through which it’ll promote a range of platform stars.

As explained by YouTube:

“Our Black History Month community spotlight highlights incredible creators from all corners of YouTube. The Black History Month takeover of the official YouTube channel features “Creators to Know and Love” like Black Yogi Nico Marie, who shares mindful, long form yoga content, DIY by Niky Foster, a home décor enthusiast sharing transformative DIY’s, and room makeovers, and Vladd Wavy, an NBA 2K Gameplay creator.”

That’ll give these creators more promotion, and get more people tuning into their content.

Expanding on this, YouTube will also highlight the chosen creators at Sofi Stadium throughout February.

YouTube’s also hosting a showcase event with creator @BALLROOMTHROWBACKS, which will celebrate the ballroom community in the app.

YouTube will also showcase Black creators across its broader social media presence, while it’s also hosting curated playlists on YouTube TV.

Black creators have played a key role in the development of YouTube as a critical cultural force, and it’s good to see the platform acknowledge such contributions for the event.

It could be worth tuning in to see some of the top creators in the app.

You can learn more about YouTube’s Black History Month activations here.