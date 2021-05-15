10 eCommerce Trends All Online Shop Owners Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your eCommerce website? Want to learn the key trends that will affect your online shop over the coming year?

The team from Oberlo share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary of the key notes:

eCommerce sales are projected to increase from $4.9 trillion in 2021 to $6.4 trillion in 2024

67% of young consumers have spent more money online than before the pandemic

57% of consumers are actively looking to purchase from new and independent businesses for the first time

By 2022, over 120,000 stores will be using AR technologies within their eCommerce processes

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.