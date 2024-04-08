A 6-Step Guide to Social Media for Small Businesses [Infographic]

Looking for ways to boost your social media marketing performance?

This will help. The team from SEMRush recently put together a 6-step guide to social media strategy, which provides some practical, actionable notes that you can implement in your approach.

The main points focus on research, and understanding who your competitors are, what they’re doing, and how you can use that insight in your plan. There are also pointers on AI tools, social management platforms, how to use things like Facebook’s Ad Library, and more.

Some valuable notes, while you can also get more in-depth insight from SEMRush here.