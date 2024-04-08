 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

A 6-Step Guide to Social Media for Small Businesses [Infographic]

Published April 8, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for ways to boost your social media marketing performance?

This will help. The team from SEMRush recently put together a 6-step guide to social media strategy, which provides some practical, actionable notes that you can implement in your approach.

The main points focus on research, and understanding who your competitors are, what they’re doing, and how you can use that insight in your plan. There are also pointers on AI tools, social management platforms, how to use things like Facebook’s Ad Library, and more.

Some valuable notes, while you can also get more in-depth insight from SEMRush here.

6 Steps to Improve Your Social Media Strategy

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
PositiveSingles Study Finds Music to be Beneficial for Helping STD and Herpes People Make New …
From PositiveSingles
March 20, 2024
In Front Digital Drives Business Growth with Proven SEO and PPC Strategies
From In Front Digital
March 21, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell