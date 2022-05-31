 Skip to main content
10 Steps to the Perfect Social Media Marketing Strategy for Your Business [Infographic]

Published May 31, 2022
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your presence on social media? Want to craft the perfect strategy to help you stand out from the competition?

The team from Media Update share their social strategy tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Define your mission
  • Outline your goals
  • Consider your target audience
  • Identify your competitors
  • Pick your social platforms
  • Think about your content
  • Measure your performance
  • Use social media tools
  • Assign team roles
  • Revise your strategy

Check out the infographic below for more.

Social media strategy tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

– Mark Walker-Ford @

