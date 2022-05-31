10 Steps to the Perfect Social Media Marketing Strategy for Your Business [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your presence on social media? Want to craft the perfect strategy to help you stand out from the competition?

The team from Media Update share their social strategy tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Define your mission

Outline your goals

Consider your target audience

Identify your competitors

Pick your social platforms

Think about your content

Measure your performance

Use social media tools

Assign team roles

Revise your strategy

Check out the infographic below for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.