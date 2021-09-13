x
10 Web Design Trends and Predictions for 2022 and Beyond [Infographic]

Published Sept. 13, 2021
Are you looking for ways to modernize your business website? Want to know the latest web design trends to consider when updating your site?

The team from Red Website Design share 10 web design trends for 2022 in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Dynamic Content
  • Voice Search Optimization
  • Accessibility
  • White Space
  • Dark Mode
  • Design for the Thumb
  • Dynamic Scrolling
  • Interactive Content
  • Faster Page Load Time
  • Local SEO

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Web Design predictions for 2022

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

