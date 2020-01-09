100 Remarketing Stats to Guide Your Paid Advertising Strategy in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you considering implementing a remarketing campaign in 2020? Want to know how to get more ROI from your paid advertising strategy?
The team from Digital Marketing Jobs share the stats you need to know in this infographic.
They break things down as follows:
- Why marketers need remarketing
- How remarketing works
- The different types of remarketing
- Remarketing performance by sector
- Remarketing and social media
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.