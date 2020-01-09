100 Remarketing Stats to Guide Your Paid Advertising Strategy in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you considering implementing a remarketing campaign in 2020? Want to know how to get more ROI from your paid advertising strategy?

The team from Digital Marketing Jobs share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

Why marketers need remarketing

How remarketing works

The different types of remarketing

Remarketing performance by sector

Remarketing and social media

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.