11 Email Design Trends to Improve Your Email Marketing Strategy in 2021 [Infographic]

The team from Uplers share their email design trends for 2021 in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Bid on Bold Typography
- Embrace the Dawn of Dark Mode
- Upgrade your email designs with Gradients
- Let your emails emote with Emotional Design
- Bring freshness in emails with Neumorphism
- Test Textured illustrations for 2D Images
- Add a new dimension to your emails with 3-Dimensional Images
- Phase in Phantasmagoric Collage
- Give voice to your email with Muted Colors
- Try out the marvel of Monochrome Layout
- Spruce up your emails with Illustrated Animations
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.