11 Email Design Trends to Improve Your Email Marketing Strategy in 2021 [Infographic]

Jan. 17, 2021

Are you looking for ways to improve your email marketing strategy in 2021? Want to know the latest email design trends to incorporate into your email campaigns?

The team from Uplers share their email design trends for 2021 in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Bid on Bold Typography
  • Embrace the Dawn of Dark Mode
  • Upgrade your email designs with Gradients
  • Let your emails emote with Emotional Design
  • Bring freshness in emails with Neumorphism
  • Test Textured illustrations for 2D Images
  • Add a new dimension to your emails with 3-Dimensional Images
  • Phase in Phantasmagoric Collage
  • Give voice to your email with Muted Colors
  • Try out the marvel of Monochrome Layout
  • Spruce up your emails with Illustrated Animations

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Infographic outlines email design trends

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

