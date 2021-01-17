11 Email Design Trends to Improve Your Email Marketing Strategy in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your email marketing strategy in 2021? Want to know the latest email design trends to incorporate into your email campaigns?

The team from Uplers share their email design trends for 2021 in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Bid on Bold Typography

Embrace the Dawn of Dark Mode

Upgrade your email designs with Gradients

Let your emails emote with Emotional Design

Bring freshness in emails with Neumorphism

Test Textured illustrations for 2D Images

Add a new dimension to your emails with 3-Dimensional Images

Phase in Phantasmagoric Collage

Give voice to your email with Muted Colors

Try out the marvel of Monochrome Layout

Spruce up your emails with Illustrated Animations

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.