16 Essential Web Design Tips to Catapult Your Business to Success in 2020 [Infographic]

Aug. 24, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your business website? Want to know the web design factors that lead to a lower bounce rate and higher conversion rate?

The team from Session Media share their tips for website success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Track everything
  • Secure your site
  • Speed is key
  • Clear header
  • Engaging CTA
  • Credibility power
  • Succinct copy
  • Video
  • Reviews
  • “Why” not “what”
  • Images
  • Valuable content
  • Optimized forms
  • Live chat
  • Social media
  • Mobile responsive

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Conversion rate infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

