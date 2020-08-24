16 Essential Web Design Tips to Catapult Your Business to Success in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your business website? Want to know the web design factors that lead to a lower bounce rate and higher conversion rate?
The team from Session Media share their tips for website success in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Track everything
- Secure your site
- Speed is key
- Clear header
- Engaging CTA
- Credibility power
- Succinct copy
- Video
- Reviews
- “Why” not “what”
- Images
- Valuable content
- Optimized forms
- Live chat
- Social media
- Mobile responsive
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.