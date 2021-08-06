19 Must-Have Marketing Tools to Give Your Business Wings [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your online marketing strategy? Want a list of tools that can help you at every stage of your marketing campaigns?
The team from Red Website Design share 19 marketing tools you should try in this infographic.
Here’s who makes the list:
- HubSpot’s Blog Topic Generator
- Google Trends
- Pinterest Trends
- BuzzSumo
- Tailwind
- Buzzstream
- CoSchedule
- Wave Video
- PiktoChart
- Awesome Screenshot and Screen Recorder
- Feedly
- Twitter Trending Topics
- Ahrefs Webmaster Tools
- KeySearch
- Yoast SEO Plugin
- Google Analytics
- MailChimp
- ConvertKit
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.