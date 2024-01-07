20 Content Prompts To Help Boost Your LinkedIn Presence in 2024 [Infographic]

Looking to make LinkedIn a bigger focus this year?

The professional social network continues to grow and continues to report increasing engagement, as more people come to the app looking to make industry connections, and highlight their personal expertise.

If you want to make a bigger splash on LinkedIn this year, this listing will help. LinkedIn expert Richard van der Blom has put together 20 content prompts to help you build your LinkedIn presence, through consistent, targeted content and engagement.

Some helpful notes, you can check out Richard’s full post here, and/or follow him on LinkedIn for more tips.