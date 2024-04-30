LinkedIn Shares Insight Into the Most In-Demand Marketing Skills [Infographic]

Good news for Social Media Today readers, with the latest data from LinkedIn showing that “social media marketing” is one of the most in-demand skills for marketers in 2024.

LinkedIn’s latest report looks at key industry trends, and areas of focus for CMOs, in order to help marketers refine their skills, and improve their standing for upcoming roles.

Aside from social media marketing, coding is also in-demand, as well as remote teamwork, SEO, and data analysis. And while it’s not specifically listed as a skill, LinkedIn does also note that familiarity with the growing array of generative AI tools on offer is another element of interest to hiring managers.

So basically, keep reading SMT for all the latest updates, and that should help you stand out from the pack.

Check out the infographic below, or read LinkedIn’s full report here.