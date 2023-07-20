 Skip to main content
21 Common Website Design Mistakes Small Businesses Should Avoid [Infographic]

Published July 20, 2023
Is your website failing to generate the results you hoped for? Want to learn the most common website design mistakes small businesses make?

The team from Studio1Design shares its website mistakes to avoid in this infographic.

Here are a few that make their list:

  • Outdated look and feel
  • Not leading with value first
  • No lead magnet
  • No marketing funnel
  • Not displaying enough social proof

Check out the infographic for more.

21 Common Website Design Mistakes

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

