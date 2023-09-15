3 Steps to Turn a Reel into an Ad [Infographic]

Given the popularity of short-form video, it’s only logical that all businesses should be considering the entertainment value of the medium, and how it could potentially be used to deliver your brand message.

The right video clip could give your brand awareness efforts a huge boost, and the DIY ethos of short-form content also makes it a potentially cheap option, if you can tap into the right approach.

Which could come down to just keeping it simple, which is the basis of these tips from Instagram. In the below infographic, the Instagram team has laid out some key tips for creating Reels that can also serve as ads, covering all the core elements of an effective branded Reel process.

Some simple, handy tips, which could be worth noting for your holiday push.