5 SEO Trends That Have Dominated Online Search in 2023 [Infographic]

Published Sept. 10, 2023
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Which SEO techniques has your business utilized in the first part of 2023? Want to see if you’ve been keeping up with the latest SEO trends?

The team from SMB Services share their key SEO trends from 2023 in this infographic.

Here’s what they cover:

  • Humanized AI-generated content
  • Google’s people-first content guidelines
  • Long-tail keywords
  • Quality over quantity
  • User experience optimization

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

SEO Trends 2023 infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

