5 Ways to Get Your Employees to Advocate for Your Brand on LinkedIn [Infographic]

The task to market your brand or company might sound tedious, however you can use your most valuable asset to do it for you – your employees.

Your company’s employees can help build your brand from scratch, at minimal cost. Getting your employees to promote or advocate for your brand is one of the easiest and the most effective ways to engage, connect with prospective customers and stakeholders, and eventually, grow your business.

Engaging your employees on social media, including LinkedIn, can bring the visibility that your brand needs. In the infographic below, the team from GMR Transcription share some handy tips to increase your employees’ engagement on LinkedIn.