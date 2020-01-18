7 Ways to Improve Your Email Subject Lines [Infographic]

With billions of emails being sent every day, getting your message to stand out is difficult, and you generally have to go that extra step to maximize email performance.

That means tweaking and refining every element, and your subject lines are likely a bigger consideration in this respect than you'd think.

Did you know that some 47% of consumers will decide whether or not to open an email based on the subject line alone?

Every word, every letter counts. If you want to improve your email marketing performance in 2020, then your subject lines are a good place to start, and this listing of tips and stats from the team at MDG Advertising will provide some pointers in this respect.

The listing covers a range of key elements and considerations, including numbers and emojis, personalization and specific terms. It's worth considering how these apply to your process - check out the infographic below.