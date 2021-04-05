8 Google Maps Stats Every Business Owner & Marketer Should Know In 2021 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your Google presence? Want to know how Google Maps can help you grow your business?
The Website Fixer share stats highlighting the importance of Google Maps marketing in this infographic.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- App downloads
- Monthly users
- Smartphone user stats
- Percentage of Google searches with local intent
- The growth of “near me” searches
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.