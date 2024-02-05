 Skip to main content
8 Questions Your Website Visitors Want Answered Within 10 Seconds [Infographic]

Published Feb. 5, 2024
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to make your business website more effective? Want to know the key information your visitors are really searching for?

The team from Red Website Design share the 8 questions your website needs to answer in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • What Are You Selling?
  • Why Should They Care?
  • What’s the Cost?
  • What Differentiates Your Brand From Others?
  • Can I Navigate Your Site With Ease?
  • Who Else is Using It?
  • Can I Trust You?
  • How Can I Contact You?

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

8 Questions for Website Visitors infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

