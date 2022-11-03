Google Shares New Insights to Help Marketers Align with Evolving Consumer Trends [Infographic]

Google has provided some new insights into evolving shopping habits to help you prepare for the holiday push, partnering with Ipsos to conduct a survey of online consumers to identify key trends.

As explained by Google:

“Consumers navigate a widening variety of digital content - from text to image to video - and they choose to spend their time in the experiences that feel most natural and intuitive for them. Working with Ipsos, we've identified three ways to keep your audience engaged across platforms throughout the holiday season.”

Among the key findings:

Over half of mobile consumers use Google and YouTube when researching products or brands

2 in 5 consumers say that they enjoy exploring Google feeds for shopping ideas because they’re more personalized and aligned to their interests

Nearly half of consumers say that they’re more likely to purchase a new product or brand they see in a video ad

Google recommends that businesses look to tap into these trends with ad products like product feeds for Discovery ads (currently in beta) for enhanced personalization, while brands can also generate more ad variations from their existing creative assets with its Ads Creative Studio tool.

Google’s also collected some of the key notes from the Ipsos study into the below graphic.