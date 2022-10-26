LinkedIn Provides More Tools to Facilitate Internal Promotion and Movement

Amid the broader economic downturn, organizations are seeking to rationalize all of their internal processes, in order to cut costs, improve efficiency and work within the confines of the new environment.

That includes recruiting, with LinkedIn noting that many businesses are now looking to maximize opportunities for internal staff, in order to reduce recruitment and training costs, along with other benefits.

As per LinkedIn:

“More companies are making internal mobility a priority not only to improve workforce agility, but also to boost retention: employees who have made an internal move have a 75% chance of staying at their company after two years; that drops to 56% for employees who haven’t.”

In line with this shift, LinkedIn has today announced a new set of updates for its recruitment tools, with a focus on improving internal mobility, while it’s also published a new Global Talent Trends report, which highlights some of the key recruitment challenges in the market today.

First off, on the new additions – LinkedIn’s adding a new Spotlight element for internal candidates in Recruiter to help highlight potential opportunities.

As you can see in this example, the new Spotlight module will highlight potential internal candidates that could fill the requirements of an advertised role. That’ll help recruiters maintain awareness of such opportunities, which could also help to improve staff recognition and reward processes.

LinkedIn’s also looking to help employees find open roles within their organization that are aligned to their chosen skills path in the LinkedIn Learning Hub.

As displayed here, now, when you’re undertaking a skills path via LinkedIn Leaning, LinkedIn will also highlight potential internal opportunities related to your interests.

LinkedIn’s also integrating further internal guidance aspects into LinkedIn Learning, to help employees align their skills with potential future roles, including a new ‘Role Guides’ element, which will provide more insight into the types of skills required for internal advancement.

“With relevant content, communities, pre-certifications, and other resources, they can get a better understanding of the skills they need for specific roles and start building them. We’re starting with 17 of the most in-demand roles on our platform, like Project Manager and Software Engineer, and in the next couple of months, we’ll be rolling out dozens more with the ability for organizations to customize role guides to meet the specific needs of their organization.”

Finally, LinkedIn has also provided more insight into its new ‘Commitments’ section for Company Pages, which it first announced last month.

“The new feature allows organizations to highlight the specific commitments they’ve made in five key areas: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI); Environmental Sustainability; Social Impact; Career Growth and Learning; and Work-Life Balance. This will help employers showcase their company culture, and attract qualified candidates who are looking to assess if a company might be a good fit.”

Research has shown that potential employees are increasingly looking to work for organizations that align with their beliefs, and the Commitments section will provide more ways to highlight such, and connect with prospective candidates.

In addition, LinkedIn has also published its latest Global Talent Trends report, which looks at key shifts in the market, including hiring trends, workplace confidence, and what potential employees are seeking in advertised roles.

Which also includes some interesting data on remote roles, and how companies and employees are now drifting apart on this aspect.

It’s an interesting overview of the state of play, and the way that things are headed, as businesses continue to tighten their belts amidst the ongoing economic downshift.

You can download LinkedIn’s full Global Talent Trends report for October here, while the new recruiter features are being rolled out from today.