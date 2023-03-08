Snapchat Uses AR to Highlight Key Female Figures in French History for International Women’s Day

Snapchat has launched a new AR activation for International Women’s Day which both highlights and celebrates the achievements of eight important female figures in French history.

Proud to launch for International Women's Day an #AR production paying tribute to 8 iconic women who have marked history by installing their statues in 8 French cities thanks to #AugmentedReality ????@Snap AR Studio @SnapAR#IWD23 #JIDF2023 #Snapchathttps://t.co/NX1R7tdK0p pic.twitter.com/bMADw6f1gQ — Antoine (@antgilbert) March 8, 2023

The Landmarker lenses, which will be available in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux, Lille, Strasbourg, Metz, and Nantes, showcase these important female leaders, whose contributions may not be as well-known as their male counterparts.

As per Snap:

“While just as many women as men have changed the course of French history, the vast majority of sculptures in French urban spaces only honor male figures. Snap's AR Studio has thus imagined AR statues of women who have left their mark on French history in the politics, arts, philosophy and military fields. These AR statues are installed next to the physical statues of their male counterparts, honoring the achievements of these great women and celebrating their contributions to women's rights and condition in the French society.”

It’s an interesting way to utilize AR elements, in highlighting alternative aspects of history, and providing more context and insight for Snap’s predominantly young audience.

It also showcases the potential of AR to expand on reality, and bridge gaps in understanding, while also tying into the key celebrations of the day, and engaging audiences in new ways.

Eventually, AR elements will provide a range of additional elements like this, enhancing your real world view with digital additions that can build upon what’s actually there, and facilitate new forms of connection.

Snapchatters will be able to activate the Lenses by going to the relevant statues of male figures, pointing their Snap camera at the figure, then activating the ‘8th of March, 8 women Lens’, available in the Lens carousel.

Users can also activate mini versions of the Lenses via QR codes (available here)