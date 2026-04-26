Instagram improves Insights UI, adds new metrics

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Instagram announced an update to its content metrics, with an improved Insights UI that makes it easier to access key performance elements from the home screen. The platform also expanded engagement data notes to help measure content performance.

First, Instagram added new tabs, which should make it easier to access key metrics overviews, such as engagement activity and audience demographic insights, from the main Insights page.

Instagram said the updated format, which is now available for individual posts and Reels, will make it easier for creators to stay on top of important tracking data. At this stage, however, collab posts, trial reels, cross-posted content and boosted content are not included within this display.

The app also added more insights, including share and skip rate percentage data, providing more upfront overviews of content performance.

In addition, Instagram added data on views over time, which will help creators better understand content longevity and what’s resonating most.

These expanded metrics, presented in a more direct way, will make it simpler for creators to manage their IG content approach and understand what’s working and what’s not, with more specific notes.

It’s the latest effort from Meta to ensure that creators remain engaged with its apps, because while Meta is increasingly focusing on AI content development, the company knows that in order to keep its AI tools relevant, it needs users to continue pumping fresh data into its system.

This relates to topical relevance and language understanding. As the information ecosystem constantly evolves, AI tools need to keep updating their databases, so they can comprehend user queries and respond to them in a relevant manner.

Every social platform knows this, which is why they’re all looking to put more focus on original content creators and posters.

X, for example, has tested various new creator incentives, and has updated its algorithm to prioritize original content over reposts. Meta, meanwhile, has been promoting its own creator monetization offerings and providing tips to creators on how to maximize performance. Meta has also been working to reduce the reach of aggregator accounts in its apps, as another means to focus on original posters.

Original creators have always been critical to social apps, because they drive all of the engagement. But over time, people have moved away from sharing posts to public social feeds, preferring to post in private DM groups, which has now become a more pressing concern.

At the same time, each app is also competing for creator attention in order to keep the biggest stars aligned to their tools.

With this in mind, it makes sense for Meta to provide more upfront, valuable metrics and help creators maximize their efforts.