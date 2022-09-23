TikTok Expands Multi-Participant Live-Streams to More Users

This has been slowly rolling out over the past few months, but this week, a lot more TikTok users were given the capacity to add up to five guests to their live-stream, providing more interactive options for your broadcasts.

@tiktokcreators_malaysia You can now go LIVE with more guests via Multi-guest feature! ♬ original sound - TikTokCreators_Malaysia

As you can see in this overview, you’ll now be able to add up to five guest video boxes to your TikTok live-stream, with a new box added for each guest that accepts your invitation to join.

TikTok initially launched live-stream guests last July, with only one guest slot available in split-screen mode. But now, you’ll have much more capacity to host live discussions in the app, which could open up new opportunities for panel chats, live TV viewing sessions, etc.

And for brands, it could also provide new ways to showcase or preview your latest products, facilitate creator collaborations, run fan Q and A, show different aspects of your business, and more.

As noted, some users have had access to five-guest streams since July, so it’s not entirely new, but TikTok is still in the process of rolling it out to all users.

TikTok Live is currently available to all users with over 1,000 followers, while Live Guests is available to those with over 5,000 followers. Though TikTok does seem to be reviewing those requirements, with its official Live overview now making no mention of these follower thresholds (we’ve asked TikTok for further clarification)

It could be a good way to enhance your community in the app, and connect with more people, and with TikTok also offering live shopping elements, there are various ways that brands could use this to great effect.