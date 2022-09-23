 Skip to main content
site logo

TikTok Expands Multi-Participant Live-Streams to More Users

Published Sept. 23, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

This has been slowly rolling out over the past few months, but this week, a lot more TikTok users were given the capacity to add up to five guests to their live-stream, providing more interactive options for your broadcasts.

@tiktokcreators_malaysia

You can now go LIVE with more guests via Multi-guest feature!

♬ original sound - TikTokCreators_Malaysia

As you can see in this overview, you’ll now be able to add up to five guest video boxes to your TikTok live-stream, with a new box added for each guest that accepts your invitation to join.

TikTok initially launched live-stream guests last July, with only one guest slot available in split-screen mode. But now, you’ll have much more capacity to host live discussions in the app, which could open up new opportunities for panel chats, live TV viewing sessions, etc.

And for brands, it could also provide new ways to showcase or preview your latest products, facilitate creator collaborations, run fan Q and A, show different aspects of your business, and more.

As noted, some users have had access to five-guest streams since July, so it’s not entirely new, but TikTok is still in the process of rolling it out to all users.

TikTok Live is currently available to all users with over 1,000 followers, while Live Guests is available to those with over 5,000 followers. Though TikTok does seem to be reviewing those requirements, with its official Live overview now making no mention of these follower thresholds (we’ve asked TikTok for further clarification)

It could be a good way to enhance your community in the app, and connect with more people, and with TikTok also offering live shopping elements, there are various ways that brands could use this to great effect.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
First-Party Data by SimplicityDX Confirms Social Commerce Is Going Through a Metamorphosis
From SimplicityDX
September 14, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell