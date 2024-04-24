Threads Launches Live Test of Auto Post Archiving

Despite widespread user opposition to an auto-achive option on Threads, which would effectively delete your posts from public view after a certain time, the Threads team is pushing ahead with the experiment either way, with some Threads users now able to set an auto-archive time for their updates, if they choose, in the app.

As explained by Threads chief Adam Mosseri:

“We’re starting to test the *option* to archive posts with a small number of people. You can do this manually, for individual posts, or choose to automatically archive all posts after a certain period of time. If you want to make your post public again, you can always unarchive it whenever you’d like. I ran a poll white back and the resounding feedback was not to make this the default, so we’re gonna try it as an option.”

I think he’s keen to clarify that this is an optional setting.

As Mosseri notes, back in February, he floated the idea of an auto-archive for Threads posts, which would be enacted after 30 days.

He then ran a poll on the idea, which was resoundingly against the concept.

But Mosseri has long-held that this is a better way to go, whether users realize it or not, which is why Threads is still working on the project, even after this response.

So would it actually be a beneficial update?

Well, in theory, it could align with broader social platform usage trends, which have increasingly seen more users shy away from public posting, and opting to post in private group chats instead.

Indeed, Mosseri himself noted back in 2022 (in relation to Instagram):

“Friends now post a lot more to stories, and send a lot more DMs, than they post to Feed.”

So this is a trend that Mosseri himself has overseen, and the reason for that shift could well be that people don’t want their posts left up on the internet in perpetuity, where they could potentially be used against them at a later stage.

We’ve seen this with celebrities and politicians, where their past social posts come back to haunt them, and even lose them opportunities as a result. And maybe, that’s one of the reasons why people are more hesitant to share their own thoughts and opinions in each app, because they don’t want that then attached to their persona forever.

As such, it makes sense why Mosseri, specifically, would view this as a potential solution, which could help to alleviate concerns around posting. But I don’t think that it’s the main reason for posting hesitancy.

I suspect the main reason that people no longer share in public as often is because of argument and criticism, with every post leading to the potential of trolls, who can drain your mental energy in response.

That’s likely what’s reduced broader topical discourse, while a lot of people have just gotten over sharing their every thought with the entire world via social apps.

Because who cares?

Initially, when social media first became a thing, it was exciting to have your own broadcast platform, your own digital soap box, and a means to share your opinions, on everything, with the world. But again, argument, and an ongoing flow of random opinions and junk posts, have turned people off. And now, it’s just not as exciting as it once was to post random, daily updates.

I suspect these are bigger factors than having posts remain in perpetuity, but as Mosseri notes, it’s only an option, and maybe that will get more users sharing more of their opinions, with the knowledge that they won’t stick around forever.

I mean, they will. Say something funny or stupid enough, and someone will screenshot it and keep it around. But as an additional safety measure, maybe this will provide some value for some users.