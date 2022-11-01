 Skip to main content
YouTube Provides Users with Direct Access to Streaming Services via ‘Primetime Channels’

Published Nov. 1, 2022
For many people, YouTube has already replaced TV as their primary entertainment option, and now, YouTube’s looking to further lean into that shift, with the introduction of new ‘Primetime Channels' in the app, which will enable users to sign up to different streaming subscription packages and watch shows and movies from a range of providers, including Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, and more, all directly in the app.

YouTube Primetime Channels

As explained by YouTube:

Primetime Channels adds even more content that you just can’t miss to our collection of thousands of movies and shows available for rent or purchase, or for free with ads. Choosing between sci-fi or horror? Well, we got both options covered with the Paramount+ Original Star Trek: Picard and Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire on AMC+. Are you itching to see Spider-Man: No Way Home for the hundredth time? We have that too through STARZ. Or maybe you've been meaning to catch up on a great drama. From 1883 on Paramount+ to The Chi on SHOWTIME®, you can enjoy it all right on YouTube.

Once you sign up to your chosen Primetime Channels, the new content will be integrated into your YouTube experience, with dedicated displays showcasing your expanded viewing options.

YouTube Primetime Channels

As you can see in this example, each new channel and stream will have a Disney+ style feel, while there’ll also be trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews from your favorite shows added to the mix, providing a range of options.

The offering expands on YouTube’s extended TV packages, which, as noted, will help to further embed YouTube as the key entertainment platform of choice for many users.

Which, from an advertising perspective, provides interesting new opportunities.

The rise of Connected TV viewing (YouTube content on home TV sets) effectively provides brands with TV-like ad options at less cost, and with better targeting. And while TV ads have long been considered the most effective option for raising brand awareness, as more people switch over to digital channels instead, that may no longer be the case – which adds another consideration to your process.

YouTube’s new Primetime Channels will be launched in the US today (accessible here), while more services are coming soon to the option.

Latest in Social Media Updates
