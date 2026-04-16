 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

Threads updates reply format and web UI

The platform will now feature indented responses below posts, as well as a web version that more closely aligns with the app experience.

Published April 16, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Threads is rolling out indented replies in order to make it easier to follow reply chains in-stream, while it’s also working on a new UI for its web version, which will also include DMs.

First, Thrteads’ updated presentation format for indented replies will make it easier to view direct responses to an original post.

Threads embedded replies

Indented replies are presented in a more logical response format, making the replies appear below the original post, as opposed to having them show up in the same orientation.

Essentially, Threads is getting better at presenting threads in the app, which will make it easier to follow along with conversations and add responses in-stream.

Indented replies is rolling out to all users on iOS, while Threads is also testing it for Android, with a view to launching there in the near future.

Threads is also working on an updated web UI, which will bring it more in line with the app experience.

Threads desktop update

The updated display format is also more akin to Twitter/X, with a main feed to the right of the screen and a function bar on the left.

Threads’ current desktop presentation defaults to a multi-stream display, similar to the old TweetDeck, which makes it easy to keep tabs on various elements.

Threads desktop UI

Threads has also experimented with a more stripped-back version, which puts more focus on the main feed. This new approach is along those lines, simplifying the web app and making it more familiar for mobile users.

And it will also include messages.

In the image example above, messages are accessible in the left-hand side panel, bringing Threads messages to the desktop for the first time.

The expanded functional update could make Threads messages a more valuable element, and give Threads users more ways to stay in touch and maintain engagement in the app.

Threads said that messages on the web aren’t available for public testing yet, but they should begin to appear to web users over the coming weeks.

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Metricool’s 2026 LinkedIn Study Reveals the Rise of Invisible Interactions as Video Performanc…
From Metricool
April 14, 2026
Metricool logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Media Updates
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell