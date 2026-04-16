Threads updates reply format and web UI

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Threads is rolling out indented replies in order to make it easier to follow reply chains in-stream, while it’s also working on a new UI for its web version, which will also include DMs.

First, Thrteads’ updated presentation format for indented replies will make it easier to view direct responses to an original post.

Indented replies are presented in a more logical response format, making the replies appear below the original post, as opposed to having them show up in the same orientation.

Essentially, Threads is getting better at presenting threads in the app, which will make it easier to follow along with conversations and add responses in-stream.

Indented replies is rolling out to all users on iOS, while Threads is also testing it for Android, with a view to launching there in the near future.

Threads is also working on an updated web UI, which will bring it more in line with the app experience.

The updated display format is also more akin to Twitter/X, with a main feed to the right of the screen and a function bar on the left.

Threads’ current desktop presentation defaults to a multi-stream display, similar to the old TweetDeck, which makes it easy to keep tabs on various elements.

Threads has also experimented with a more stripped-back version, which puts more focus on the main feed. This new approach is along those lines, simplifying the web app and making it more familiar for mobile users.

And it will also include messages.

In the image example above, messages are accessible in the left-hand side panel, bringing Threads messages to the desktop for the first time.

The expanded functional update could make Threads messages a more valuable element, and give Threads users more ways to stay in touch and maintain engagement in the app.

Threads said that messages on the web aren’t available for public testing yet, but they should begin to appear to web users over the coming weeks.