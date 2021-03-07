x
A Small Business Guide to Starting a Podcast [Infographic]

March 7, 2021

Have you ever considered creating your own podcast, for yourself or for your business?

The rise of audio social could point to increasing opportunity in this regard, while podcast listening has been steadily rising over the past decade. Indeed, according to the most recent Edison 'Infinite Dial' report, podcasts now reach over 100 million Americans every month, with more than a third of Americans aged 12 and over consuming podcasts on a regular basis. 

That could be a great opportunity - so where do you start with a podcast, and what do you need to know? The team from BusinessFinancing.co.uk have put together this helpful overview of all the key steps, stats and tips that you need to get your podcast going.

It could be the final step to get your podcast launched - check out the infographic below.

Podcasting infographic

