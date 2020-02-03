B2B Content Marketing Benchmarks, Budgets and Trends 2020 [Infographic]

Content marketing has become a critical element of any effective B2B marketing strategy. Great content can help in establishing brand expertise and awareness, and with most B2B decision-making coming down to specialized understanding of key elements, content provides an important platform for showcasing knowledge, building connection, and winning favor among potential clients.

But it's important to focus on the right aspects, and to understand the information that your target audience needs. As per a recent Content Marketing Institute study, 90% of top-performing B2B content marketers put the audience's informational needs first, as opposed to simply broadcasting the message they would like to communicate.

This is just one of the many key B2B content trends highlighted in this new infographic from Grazitti Interactive, which outlines a range of important considerations for your approach.

It's worth taking note, and considering how your outreach process aligns. Check out the full infographic below.