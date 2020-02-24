x
site logo

Blog Promotion Checklist: 6 Steps to Create More Shareworthy Blog Posts [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Feb. 24, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your blogging performance? Want to create more shareworthy posts, and convert more readers into subscribers?

The team from Column Five Media share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary of what they cover:

  • Timing
  • Social buttons and counters
  • Tweetable quotes
  • Email subscribe button
  • Optimize images
  • CTAs

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Blog optimization guide

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.