Blog Promotion Checklist: 6 Steps to Create More Shareworthy Blog Posts [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your blogging performance? Want to create more shareworthy posts, and convert more readers into subscribers?

The team from Column Five Media share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary of what they cover:

Timing

Social buttons and counters

Tweetable quotes

Email subscribe button

Optimize images

CTAs

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.