Buyer Personas Demystified [Infographic]

Jan. 21, 2021

Knowing your customers, and understanding their motivations and interests, is key to gaining a true competitive edge in any market. But it’s also something that's easier said than done.

This is where buyer personas come into play. Buyer personas can help you put a face to the streams of customer data that you have access to, and enable you to better personalize, and humanize your marketing efforts. This will also identify key segments within your audience, which you can then use to further hone the focus of each of your ads and updates.

Even if you have buyer personas in place, they should evolve with the direction your business is going in. Check out the below infographic from the team at Grazziti Interactive to learn more about creating clear and unambiguous personas, and how they can boost your marketing efforts.

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

