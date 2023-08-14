ChatGPT Cheat Sheet [Infographic]

Are you using ChatGPT in your day-to-day process?

Usage of the tool varies, with some finding it to be an invaluable assistant to streamline their work, while others are still trying to figure out the best place for it within their regular approach.

But many people are indeed integrating generative AI tools into their rotation. We recently ran a LinkedIn poll, which saw 1,287 respondents, and 67% of them indicated that they are now using generative AI tools in their daily routine.

There’s a lot of value there, but you also need to know how to make best use of these tools, and understand their limitations, to get more valuable, actionable results from these new systems.

This could help. AI expert Max Rascher recently published his latest ChatGPT cheat sheet, which includes a range of key pointers and notes on how to make best of the generative AI console.

There are some valuable notes here.