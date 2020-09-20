Checklist for Effective Buyer Personas [Infographic]

The key to an effective marketing strategy is knowing your target audience, and the people that are most likely to purchase your products and services.

This is where buyer personas come into play. Buyer personas enable you to more effectively utilize customer data, and personalize your marketing efforts, in order to reach the right audience segments with your messaging.

And even if you already have personas in place, they need to evolve with the direction your business is going in.

To help with this, the team from Grazitti Interactive have put together this guide to establishing clear and effective audience personas.

Hopefully it'll help you in your outreach and promotion process.