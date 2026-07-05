YouTube confirms new music options for carousels

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YouTube confirmed that its music option for carousel posts is now available to eligible creators, while the company has also provided more clarity on the rollout of its latest Studio overview update.

First, as YouTube previously announced in May, creators can post carousel updates with music backing, and these posts are also eligible to be shown in the Shorts feed.

As explained by YouTube: “Pair your images with up to 15 seconds of background audio. You can select from our library of licensed and popular music, thousands of royalty-free tracks in the YouTube Audio Library, or create custom soundtracks using Dream Track as these options roll out in eligible markets.”

Creators will also be able to add text overlays to their carousels, providing more narrative potential for still image clips.

YouTube has been gradually rolling out carousel posts within the Shorts feed. It’s similar to the approach that both Instagram and TikTok took with their own variations of still image collections.

YouTubers with access to the option can add up to 10 photos per post.

YouTube also provided more information on its latest YouTube Studio transparency update. Rene Ritchie, YouTube’s head of editorial, shared more insight into the improved display.

As per Ritchie: “Previously, critical information like copyright strikes and monetization eligibility was spread across different sections, and creators had to spelunk around Studio to find out what we were looking for. Now everything is in one dynamic view. We can instantly see our standing, understand our eligibility, and take action if something needs our attention.”

The clear alerts will ensure that creators remain aware of any potential issues that could impact their monetization potential. This could help to keep their YouTube approach on track.

“If there's a snag with a video, YouTube will tell creators how to fix it,” Ritchie said. “For example, if we see a limited ad earnings notice, we'll also see a direct prompt to appeal.” Ritchie said.

YouTube also added an estimated revenue column to provide more insight on this front.

YouTube announced the Studio display redesign last month, with Ritchie confirming that it’s being rolled out to all creators on mobile beginning this week.